Hot Property

TV director Eric Dean Seaton lists Hollywood Hills hacienda

The gated half-acre property holds a 1960s home and an entertainer’s backyard with a waterfall-fed pool and spa.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 31, 2019
10:31 AM
Emmy-nominated TV director Eric Dean Seaton, who has helmed episodes for dozens of sitcoms and dramas over the last decade, is asking about $2.2 million for his Hollywood Hills home of seven years.

That’s more than double the $1.015 million he paid for it in 2012, public records show.

Gates and lush landscaping give the half-acre property some privacy. In addition to a Spanish-style hacienda built in the 1960s, there’s an entertainer’s backyard with multiple patios and mountain views. A rock waterfall feeds into a saltwater pool and spa.

The exterior.
The living room.
The dining room.
The kitchen.
The family room.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The patio.
The pool and spa.

Dark, dramatic shades define the interior, which holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,800 square feet. At the center, skylights brighten an open-concept living room with French doors and a stone fireplace in the corner.

Elsewhere, there’s a kitchen with hand-painted cabinetry, a master suite with a spa tub, a family room and a gym.

Eddie Bernard and Tina Cossak of Eddie Bernard Realty hold the listing.

Active since the 1990s, Seaton has directed episodes of “That’s So Raven,” “Fuller House,” “The Mick, “Modern Family” and “black-ish.” This year, he received an Emmy nomination for his work on the show “Mech-X4.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
