What $800,000 buys right now near the water in San Diego County

Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now in the coastal cities of San Diego, Oceanside and Chula Vista in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO: Wrapped in stained-wood shingles, this charming 93-year-old Craftsman sits up above the street on a grassy, elevated lot.

Address: 4167 Ingalls St., San Diego, 92103

Listed for: $814,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 928 square feet (3,374-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with brick fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; master suite with deck access; fenced backyard with freshly planted grass

About the area: In the 92103 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $860,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1427 Avocado Road, Oceanside (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: Bright splashes of color and a variety of outdoor spaces keep things interesting in this Southwestern-style ranch on half an acre.

Address: 1427 Avocado Road, Oceanside, 92054

Listed for: $780,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,586 square feet (23,958-square-foot lot)

Features: Skylit living room; multicolored common spaces; scenic dining area; trellis-topped brick patios

About the area: In the 92054 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $670,000, up 8.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7 Bonita Road, Chula Vista (Realtor.com)

CHULA VISTA: This Spanish-style construction of stucco and clay tile is complemented by a guest casita and outdoor spaces with arched openings.

Address: 7 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, 91910

Listed for: $759,999 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,200 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Travertine floors; remodeled kitchen; second-story covered balcony; back patio with hot tub

About the area: In the 91910 ZIP Code, based on 36 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $588,000, up 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8453 Kern Crescent, San Diego (Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: This turnkey two-story in the Del Sur community features stacked-stone accents, tile finishes and verdant landscaping in the front and back.

Address: 8453 Kern Crescent, San Diego, 92127

Listed for: $799,999 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,930 square feet (2,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; granite kitchen; upgraded appliances; front-facing balcony

About the area: In the 92127 ZIP Code, based on 54 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $1.116 million, up 0.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5014 Viewridge Way, Oceanside (Realtor.com)

OCEANSIDE: It’s all about the views in this scenic home in Spinnaker Ridge, and a balcony off the remodeled master suite takes full advantage.

Address: 5014 Viewridge Way, Oceanside, 92056

Listed for: $799,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,251 square feet (6,762-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story living spaces; column-lined dining room; kitchen with wine fridge; master suite with custom bathroom

About the area: In the 92056 ZIP Code, based on 66 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $566,000, down 1.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

345 Corte Trova, Chula Vista (Realtor.com)

CHULA VISTA: Past a yellow exterior with plantation shutters, this two-story home with a pool and spa opens to powder blue living spaces with travertine floors.

Address: 345 Corte Trova, Chula Vista, 91914

Listed for: $785,000 for five bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,058 square feet (6,196-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; spacious master suite; second-story deck; fenced backyard with palm trees

About the area: In the 91914 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $758,000, down 22.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.