Orange County home of late televangelist Robert H. Schuller lists for sale

The longtime home of Rev. Robert H. Schuller, the televangelist who built the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, has come up for sale in the city of Orange for $1.749 million.

The sprawling ranch-style is one of just 12 homes located in Hewes Park Estates, a late-1800s park turned gated community known for its 100-year-old trees.

Built in 1952 and later expanded, the 4,837-square-foot house retains its detailed millwork and custom built-ins while incorporating modern updates in the kitchen. A custom library was designed to evoke the St. Edmund Hall at the University of Oxford in England.

The light-filled living room has one of four fireplaces and expansive bay windows that bring garden views inside. Formal and informal dining rooms, a study with custom stained-glass windows, a bonus room, three bedrooms and six bathrooms fill out the single-story floor plan.

Outside, there’s a covered patio, lawn, palm trees and a fenced swimming pool.

Alice Schroeder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Schuller, who died in 2015 at 88, started his Orange County ministry in 1955 at a drive-in movie theater off the 5 Freeway. He became a national fixture in the 1980s as creator and host of “Hour of Power,” a weekly Protestant program that became among the most-watched religious shows on television.