Home of the Week: South Bay classic offers a taste of the Riviera

1/9
The Mediterranean Revival-style home in the Hollywood Riviera section was built in 1928 by Clifford Reid, the real estate developer who helped create the South Bay neighborhood.   (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
2/9
Thin inlaid glass windows flood the rotunda staircase with natural light.  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
3/9
Artisans from around the world were commissioned to build the house, which features imported Italian tile floors, plaster walls and hand-painted ceilings and beams.
  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
4/9
Listed for $11.995 million, the two-story house opens to a dramatic foyer with vibrant Italian tile floors.
  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
5/9
The formal dining room.  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
6/9
The rotunda staircase.  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
7/9
One of the six bedrooms.  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
8/9
One of the seven bathrooms.  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
9/9
Real estate developer Clifford Reid sought to recreate the French Riviera in a section between Torrance and Redondo Beach.
  (Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Nov. 2, 2019
5 AM
This Mediterranean Revival-style home in the South Bay’s Hollywood Riviera was built by real estate developer Clifford Reid, who in the 1920s and ‘30s sought to re-create the French Riviera in a section between Torrance and Redondo Beach.

Among the first homes built in the community, the grand two-story has all the hallmarks of a classic. Hand-painted beams, inlaid glass windows and plaster walls that simulate cut stone are among features of note. Beyond the front door, a turreted entry dazzles with its original decorative Italian tile floors.

The details

Location: 124 Via Monte Doro, Redondo Beach, 90277

Asking price: $11.995 million

Year built: 1928

Architect: Mark Daniels

Living area: 6,756 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.52 of an acre

Features: Original handmade Italian tilework; hand-finished plaster walls; hand-hewn and hand-painted beams; original handmade rugs; custom draperies; updated kitchen; library; lawn fountain from the 1700s

About the area: In the 90277 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.5 million, a 0.7% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Aaron Klapper, Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate, (310) 546-9800

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
