Home of the Week: South Bay classic offers a taste of the Riviera

(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
(Andrew Kraus / Slick Haus Productions)
This Mediterranean Revival-style home in the South Bay’s Hollywood Riviera was built by real estate developer Clifford Reid, who in the 1920s and ‘30s sought to re-create the French Riviera in a section between Torrance and Redondo Beach.
Among the first homes built in the community, the grand two-story has all the hallmarks of a classic. Hand-painted beams, inlaid glass windows and plaster walls that simulate cut stone are among features of note. Beyond the front door, a turreted entry dazzles with its original decorative Italian tile floors.
The details
Location: 124 Via Monte Doro, Redondo Beach, 90277
Asking price: $11.995 million
Year built: 1928
Architect: Mark Daniels
Living area: 6,756 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms
Lot size: 0.52 of an acre
Features: Original handmade Italian tilework; hand-finished plaster walls; hand-hewn and hand-painted beams; original handmade rugs; custom draperies; updated kitchen; library; lawn fountain from the 1700s
About the area: In the 90277 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.5 million, a 0.7% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Aaron Klapper, Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate, (310) 546-9800
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.