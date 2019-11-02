Hot Property: Tyga goes big in Bel-Air

Hip-hop star Tyga is getting a taste of the Westside. The Grammy-nominated artist has inked a deal to lease a hillside mansion in Bel-Air for $58,000 a month.

The scenic estate — which remains available for purchase at $12.88 million — is set in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. Sprawling across two acres, the property holds a roughly 13,000-square-foot home, a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse and a 70-foot swimming pool.

Built this year, the three-story home features a crisp white façade that continues inside, where bright living spaces feature multiple shades of hardwood floors. French doors, picture windows and triangular clerestories take advantage of the sweeping canyon views.

Tall ceilings ranging between 12 and 18 feet top the common spaces. There’s a living room with a wall of built-ins, as well as an open-concept kitchen with a marble backsplash.

The master suite is massive, featuring dual bathrooms and a lounge under sloping ceilings. Five sets of sliding glass doors open outside. In total, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across a combined 14,586 square feet.

The estate sits about four miles from the Beverly Hills Post Office home of Tyga’s ex, Kylie Jenner, who bought her place last year with rapper Travis Scott for $13.45 million.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing with Teena Anderson of Beverly Hills Brokers & Associates. Weston Littlefield of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented Tyga.

A native of Compton, Tyga has released seven studio albums since 2008, including this year’s “Legendary.” As an actor, he appeared in the films “Dope,” “Barbershop: Next Cut” and “Once Upon a Time in Venice.”

Teeing up his Hawaiian haven

Actor Craig T. Nelson, known for his titular role on the sitcom “Coach,” has listed his estate on the North Shore of Kauai for sale at $14 million.

Set on about five acres near Haena Point, the gated property has hundreds of feet of beach frontage and a view of Kahana Reef. The estate centers on a 2,738-square-foot main house with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Exotic woods such as Koa and teak feature prominently in the design.

The single-story house, built in 1998, sports a great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings, an ocean-view kitchen and a family room. Expansive lanais wrap around the home, extending the living space outdoors.

Lava rock walls, ancient monkey pod trees, Naupaka plants and palms dot the verdant grounds. A par-3 green and bunker built by golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. sits behind the home.

Nelson bought the property in 1995 from Beach Boys singer-songwriter Brian Wilson for $1.3 million.

The 75-year-old won an Emmy for his role as Coach Hayden Fox on “Coach,” which ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1997. Last year, Nelson reprised his voice role as Mr. Incredible in “Incredibles 2.”

The shows “Grace and Frankie” and “Parenthood,” as well as the films “Poltergeist” (1982) and “The Family Stone” (2005), are among his other credits.

Joyce Wright Funk of Elite Pacific Properties holds the listing.

Ballin’ out in Venice

Maurice Harkless found a new home court just in time for basketball season. The small forward, who was traded to the Clippers over the summer, paid $3.36 million on a newly built house in Venice.

The modern, box-like structure had been on and off the market for the better part of three years. It first listed for $4.2 million in early 2017 and saw 10 price changes before Harkless finally closed the deal.

Past a white façade touched up with stained wood, the two-story home features contemporary living spaces with French oak floors, custom-built windows and clean lines. There’s a living room with a built-in fireplace, as well as a sleek kitchen with quartz countertops.

The second story tacks on a lounge and office space. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the 4,000-square-foot floor plan. The master suite opens to one of two decks.

In addition, the property extends to 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop deck with a turf lawn, dining area and city views. Down below, water features such as a pool, spa and fish pond complete the fenced grounds.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman handled both ends of the transaction.

Harkless, 26, played college ball at St. John’s before being selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft. The native of Puerto Rico spent three years with the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Trail Blazers, with which he signed a four-year contract extension in 2016 worth $40 million.

Where to, Charlie Brown?

Jill Schulz, daughter of cartoonist and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz, has listed her Montecito home for sale at $5,999,999.

Set behind gates on a private enclave, the one-acre spread is dotted with mature palms and tropical flora native to Hawaii.

A 1964 Bermuda-style main house is at the heart of the estate. Extensively renovated and furnished by Los Angeles designer Jonathan Barnett, the residence features vaulted ceilings, an open-plan kitchen and a yoga studio/gym.

Crisp white millwork, dark hardwood floors and light gray hues give the interior a calming feel. Contemporary artwork depicting Snoopy, Lucy and other “Peanuts” characters provides a splash of color.

The master suite lies in the central wing of the home and has dual closets and a spa-like bathroom. Including a separate cabana, which has a built-in kitchenette, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, flagstone patios surround a swimming pool with a spa, a pond and a fire pit. A custom barbecue and bar area sits near the pool area and has seating for eight. Elsewhere on the grounds is a putting green.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Schulz competed and performed as a figure skater before becoming a spokeswoman for Rollerblade in the 1980s. She serves as producer, director and choreographer for All Wheel Sports Productions, an action sports theatrical company.

A modernist Wolff’s den

The Wolff House, a striking residence designed by modernist architect John Lautner, has come up for sale above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West for $6.5 million.

Built in 1961 for a concert pianist, the stone, glass and copper showplace sits on a nearly vertical slope and has views extending across Los Angeles. A dramatic living room, bordered on two sides by 16-foot-high walls of glass, anchors the top floor. Next to the fireplace, a glass wall and thick stone blocks create an interior chamber for a mature eucalyptus tree.

The 1,664-square-foot house has a lone bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. An adjoining guesthouse was built in the 1970s and expands the footprint by three rooms, two bathrooms and about 1,170 square feet.

Outside, the roughly quarter-acre property has a balcony that overlooks decking and a cantilevered swimming pool. A carport sits off the front.

In an interview in the 1980s, Lautner stated that he drew from the works of his mentor, Frank Lloyd Wright, when designing the home at his client’s request. In 2006, it was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

George Salazar and Tilsia Acosta of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.