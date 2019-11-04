Author Sue Grafton’s Montecito compound for sale at $7 million

In the hills of Montecito, the home of late author Sue Grafton is seeking its next chapter. The two-acre estate is back on the market for $6.999 million, records show.

It’s the property’s second price cut after listing for $8.5 million at the beginning of the year. Two structures fill out the gated grounds: a 5,800-square-foot home and an 800-square-foot guesthouse atop a three-car garage.

Southern architectural flairs hark back to Grafton’s Kentucky roots. Latticework adorns the exterior, and a spacious front porch with a fireplace leads into a dramatic foyer and spacious common rooms designed for entertaining.

1 / 21 The step-down living room. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 2 / 21 The living room. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 3 / 21 The formal dining room. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 4 / 21 The kitchen. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 5 / 21 The media room. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 6 / 21 The office. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 7 / 21 The master bedroom. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 8 / 21 The master bathroom. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 9 / 21 The guest bedroom. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 10 / 21 A guest bedroom. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 11 / 21 A guest bedroom. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 12 / 21 The front porch. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 13 / 21 The dining area. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 14 / 21 The back patio. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 15 / 21 The pond. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 16 / 21 The spa. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 17 / 21 The entry. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 18 / 21 The view. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 19 / 21 Aerial view of the home. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 20 / 21 The garage. (Elevated Horizon 2019) 21 / 21 The two-story home. (Elevated Horizon 2019)

The step-down living room and formal dining room both feature stone fireplaces, and the kitchen adds an island and tiered breakfast bar. Clerestories ring the media room. Upstairs, built-in shelves cover the walls of the office.

Five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan, including a master suite with an ocean-view balcony. An elevator navigates the two-story interior.

Out back, covered patios access the landscaped grounds filled with manicured oak and fruit trees. Water features include a spa and small pond.

Crysta Metzger of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.



Grafton, who died in 2017 at 77, is best known for her “alphabet mystery” novels. The series included books such as “‘A’ Is for Alibi,” “‘B’ Is for Burglar” and “‘C’ is for Corpse.”