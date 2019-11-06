‘A Star Is Born’ producer Jon Peters looks to unload Westwood condo

Towering above the Wilshire Corridor, a high-rise condo owned by film producer Jon Peters has come on the market for $4.195 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence, located within the Remington building, is accessed by a direct elevator. Inside, parquet floors, crown molding and custom wall panels bring a sense of elegance to the 3,200-square-foot interior.

Columns frame the open floor plan, which combines a spacious living room and chandelier-topped dining area. Walls of glass bring in sweeping city views, and a private balcony extends the space outside. The master suite features balcony access as well, in addition to walls of built-ins and a bathroom with a spa tub.

Built in 2001, the Remington boasts a palatial reception hall lined with limestone and oak. The building offers such amenities as a library, a wine cellar, an English garden, a heated lap pool, a gym and a sun deck.

Tracey D. Clarke and John Giddins of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

A former hairdresser, Peters has been in Hollywood since the 1970s and has credits that include “Caddyshack,” “Rain Main,” “Ali” and “Man of Steel.” He also produced the last two film adaptations of “A Star Is Born” (1976, 2018).

Over the years, Peters has also been sued at least five times on accusations of sexual harassment, according to Jezebel. In 2011, he was ordered by a court to pay a victim more than $3 million in damages.

He bought the condo in 2014 for $3.195 million, records show.