NFL legend Terry Bradshaw tosses 744-acre Oklahoma ranch onto the market

There’s plenty of room to toss the pigskin around on Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch. The NFL icon’s estate spans 744 acres, and after waffling on and off the market for the last few years, it’s back up for sale.

The Hall of Famer hasn’t set an official market price and is shopping it around only to pre-qualified potential buyers. In the past, he’s priced it at $11.9 million and $9.9 million, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Located in Thackerville, a small town in southern Oklahoma, the fully operational cattle and horse ranch sits along the Red River with miles of waterfront. The main house is a cabin-like structure with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 8,600 square feet.

Clad in wood, it opens to voluminous living spaces with tile floors and dramatic walls of stone. At the center sits a two-story great room with a custom chandelier and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Elsewhere, there’s a chef’s kitchen and a family room full of windows.

Wraparound decks along the second story take in sweeping views of the scenic landscape complete with eight lakes and ponds. Down below, a swimming pool and spa anchor a 1,000-square-foot flagstone patio with a kitchen, bar and fire pit.

Five horse barns fill out the rest of the grounds, including a pair of 20-stall barns and a 50-stall barn complete with a laboratory, breeding facility and massive riding arena. An office adds a kitchen and bathroom.

Winding trails meander through the property, which sits about 70 miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



Icon Global Group holds the listing.

Bradshaw, 71, piloted the Pittsburgh Steelers to four championships in 14 seasons with the team, twice winning Super Bowl MVP. The Hall of Fame quarterback has worked as an analyst on “Fox NFL Sunday” for the last two decades.

Three years ago, he sold his coastal home on Hawaii’s Big Island for $2.7 million, The Times previously reported.