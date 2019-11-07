Halsey hopes to sell her eye-catching pad in Hollywood Hills

Halsey’s house — a custom structure full of jagged, modern living spaces — has hit the market in the Hollywood Hills for $2.595 million.
That’s $365,000 more than the singer paid for it through a trust two years ago, records show.
Tucked into a secluded lot in Beachwood Canyon, the two-story home is an alluring amalgamation of concrete, glass and slanted lines that slice through the open-concept living spaces.
Black-painted beams top a step-down living room with a fireplace, and the space expands to a dining room with a custom wet bar. A kitchen with an L-shaped island completes the lower level.
Upstairs, a master suite under sloped ceilings tacks on a bathroom with a concrete vanity and rain shower. It’s one of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,500 square feet.
Tiered patios with lounges overlook an infinity-edge pool and spa with a fountain out back. Lush landscaping and hanging lights touch up the entertainer’s space.
Joshua Myler of the Agency holds the listing.
A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Halsey has released two studio albums, and the third, titled “Manic,” will debut in January. To date, the 25-year-old has sold 22 million records in the United States.