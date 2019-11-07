Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Halsey hopes to sell her eye-catching pad in Hollywood Hills

Image_09.jpg
Tucked into a secluded lot, the two-story home features jagged living spaces full of concrete and glass.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 7, 2019
3:11 PM
Halsey’s house — a custom structure full of jagged, modern living spaces — has hit the market in the Hollywood Hills for $2.595 million.

That’s $365,000 more than the singer paid for it through a trust two years ago, records show.

Tucked into a secluded lot in Beachwood Canyon, the two-story home is an alluring amalgamation of concrete, glass and slanted lines that slice through the open-concept living spaces.

The pool.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
A guest bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
A guest bedroom.  (Realtor.com)

Black-painted beams top a step-down living room with a fireplace, and the space expands to a dining room with a custom wet bar. A kitchen with an L-shaped island completes the lower level.

Upstairs, a master suite under sloped ceilings tacks on a bathroom with a concrete vanity and rain shower. It’s one of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,500 square feet.

Tiered patios with lounges overlook an infinity-edge pool and spa with a fountain out back. Lush landscaping and hanging lights touch up the entertainer’s space.

Joshua Myler of the Agency holds the listing.

A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Halsey has released two studio albums, and the third, titled “Manic,” will debut in January. To date, the 25-year-old has sold 22 million records in the United States.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
