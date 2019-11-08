Dirty Heads’ David Foral nabs a Hollywood Hills hacienda

It appears the price was right for Dirty Heads bassist David Foral, who paid $1.585 million for a Hollywood Hills home that had received eight price chops during its time on market.

Built in 1952, the secluded hacienda had been waffling on and off the market for the better part of two years. It first listed for $2.399 million last January before price reductions every few months eventually brought the tag down to $1.585 million.

True to its roots, the home boasts multicolored common spaces with Saltillo tile floors throughout the two-story interior. A curved staircase accesses a pair of living rooms, and elsewhere, there’s a formal dining room, kitchen and gym with mirrored walls.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The studio. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The gym. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The hedged backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The dining patio. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms fill out the 2,400-square-foot floor plan, including a master suite with a private front-facing balcony. Out back, an artist’s studio adds beamed ceilings punctuated by skylights.

Hillside landscaping surrounds the patios out back. A swimming pool completes the scene.

Kristofer Denton of PLG Estates held the listing. Anne Marie Risquez-Ashley represented the buyer.

Foral joined Dirty Heads in 2006, and the reggae rock band has since put out seven studio albums. Their most recent record, “Super Moon,” was released in August.