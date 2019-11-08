Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s Las Vegas mansion catches the eye of a buyer

Jim Jannard, the billionaire founder of eyewear and apparel company Oakley, has sold his modern mansion in Las Vegas for $6.25 million.

The 13,943-square-foot home is one of a dozen properties in a triple-gated community known as the Pointe. Built in 2007, the multilevel mansion features a mix of stone details, wood-paneled ceilings and pocketing doors that open to various covered patios and lounges. Expansive windows frame mountain and cityscape views.

The open-concept floor plan includes a curved great room, a game room, a media room and a gym. Refrigerated wine storage fills a wall in the formal dining room, which is topped by a Chihuly chandelier. An oversized chef’s kitchen features a pizza oven.

Outside, two-plus acres of grounds hold a curved swimming pool with a floating conversation pit, an outdoor kitchen and an oversized spa. Desert landscaping and rock outcroppings fill out the lot.

Jannard purchased the property through a corporate entity in 2008, during the housing bubble crisis, for $11.5 million, records show. Prior to the sale, the home had been on and off the market since 2014 and was most recently offered at $7.999 million.

The 70-year-old businessman founded the Orange County-based Oakley in 1975 as a motorcycle accessory company before turning to goggles, sunglasses and activewear. He sold the company in 2007 to Italian eyewear manufacturer Luxottica for a reported $2.1 billion.

Gavin Ernstone of Simply Vegas was the listing agent. Leila Mingarelli of Realty One Group represented the buyer.