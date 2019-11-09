Home of the Week: Expanding upward in Venice

Listed for $4.5 million, the contemporary residence opens to a two-story living room bordered on two sides by windows and sliding glass doors. An artistic staircase sits off the entry and leads upstairs.
For ambiance, the rooftop deck is equipped with a fountain feature and fire pit. (Noel Kleinman)
A rooftop deck with a fireplace and 360-degree views is the crowning feature of this wood-clad contemporary in Venice. The third-story master suite features its own deck and a 15-foot glass ceiling that can be covered by automatic shades.
The details
Location: 1220 Cabrillo Ave., Venice, 90291
Asking price: $4.5 million
Year built: 2011
Living area: 3,457 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Lot size: 2,699 square feet
Features: Modern chandeliers; walnut millwork; Velux skylights; artistic staircase; chef’s kitchen; master suite with dressing room; rooftop deck with fireplace; additional decking; built-in barbecue; outdoor shower; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $2.5 million, a 12.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to Realtor.com.
Agents: Mark Kitching, Douglas Elliman, (310) 902-0221 and Tiffany Rochella, Compass, (310) 210-2213
