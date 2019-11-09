Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Expanding upward in Venice

Located between Abbot Kinney Boulevard and the beach, the three-story home keeps the eyes moving upward.  (Noel Kleinman)
Listed for $4.5 million, the contemporary residence opens to a two-story living room bordered on two sides by windows and sliding glass doors. An artistic staircase sits off the entry and leads upstairs.
  (Noel Kleinman)
Walnut millwork.  (Noel Kleinman)
The dining room.  (Noel Kleinman)
One of the three bathrooms.  (Noel Kleinman)
One of the three bedrooms.  (Noel Kleinman)
One of the three bathrooms.  (Noel Kleinman)
Contemporary design inside and out.  (Noel Kleinman)
The home has 3,457 square feet.
  (Noel Kleinman)
Atop the home, a rooftop deck creates additional living space while taking in 360-degree views.
  (Noel Kleinman)
For ambiance, the rooftop deck is equipped with a fountain feature and fire pit.  (Noel Kleinman)
Nov. 9, 2019
5 AM
A rooftop deck with a fireplace and 360-degree views is the crowning feature of this wood-clad contemporary in Venice. The third-story master suite features its own deck and a 15-foot glass ceiling that can be covered by automatic shades.

The details

Location: 1220 Cabrillo Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $4.5 million

Year built: 2011

Living area: 3,457 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 2,699 square feet

Features: Modern chandeliers; walnut millwork; Velux skylights; artistic staircase; chef’s kitchen; master suite with dressing room; rooftop deck with fireplace; additional decking; built-in barbecue; outdoor shower; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $2.5 million, a 12.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to Realtor.com.

Agents: Mark Kitching, Douglas Elliman, (310) 902-0221 and Tiffany Rochella, Compass, (310) 210-2213

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

