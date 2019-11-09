Home of the Week: Expanding upward in Venice

A rooftop deck with a fireplace and 360-degree views is the crowning feature of this wood-clad contemporary in Venice. The third-story master suite features its own deck and a 15-foot glass ceiling that can be covered by automatic shades.

The details

Location: 1220 Cabrillo Ave., Venice, 90291

Asking price: $4.5 million

Year built: 2011

Living area: 3,457 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Lot size: 2,699 square feet

Features: Modern chandeliers; walnut millwork; Velux skylights; artistic staircase; chef’s kitchen; master suite with dressing room; rooftop deck with fireplace; additional decking; built-in barbecue; outdoor shower; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $2.5 million, a 12.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to Realtor.com.

Agents: Mark Kitching, Douglas Elliman, (310) 902-0221 and Tiffany Rochella, Compass, (310) 210-2213

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.