Former Studio City home of actor Robert Blake locks up a buyer

The onetime Studio City home of actor Robert Blake has sold for about $4.076 million — the second time it has sold in less than two years.

The “Baretta” star owned the ranch-style house at the time that his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was fatally shot in 2001 outside a Studio City restaurant. The property has changed hands multiple times since then.

1 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 2 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 3 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 4 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 5 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 6 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 7 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com ) 8 / 8 The Studio City house was owned by actor Robert Blake from 1982 to 2002. (Redfin.com )

The actor was charged and later acquitted in criminal court. But he was found liable for wrongful death in a California civil court.

Advertisement

The updated single-story house, built in 1937, has more than 5,000 square feet of living space. Wood-beam ceilings, custom walnut cabinetry and a centerpiece stone fireplace are among the details in the open-plan interiors. There are seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A two-story guesthouse, a saline swimming pool, an outdoor shower, a wood-fired pizza oven, a waterfall spa and a Zen-inspired pond are also on the third of an acre of grounds.

As a child, Blake, 86, appeared in the “Our Gang” comedy short film series and the “Red Ryder” films. He starred in the 1967 movie “In Cold Blood.”

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Jay Martinez and Gilbert Dirige of Compass represented the buyer.