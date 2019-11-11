Malibu acreage owned by late billionaire Jerrold Perenchio lists for $18.95 million

Since his death in 2017, Jerrold Perenchio’s county-spanning collection of real estate has been slowly surfacing for sale. The late Univision billionaire owned a notable amount of land in Malibu, and the latest to list is this 3.5-acre plot for $18.95 million.

A few blocks from the ocean right by guard-gated Malibu Colony, the prized patch of dirt has room for 10 homes. Included in the price are plans from architect Doug Burdge, with proposed builds ranging from 2,957 square feet up to 3,366 square feet.

It’s another impressive piece of Perenchio’s Malibu real estate portfolio. Two years ago, an eight-parcel collection of 71 acres came to market for the first time in three decades with a combined value of $150 million.

Half a year later, the city of Malibu bought three of the parcels, totaling around 30 acres, for $42.5 million. All three were commercially zoned.

In November 2017, his Malibu Colony cottage sold for $6.8 million, or $1.3 million more than asking price. The following summer, his wood-clad beach house, also in Malibu Colony, sold for $12.65 million.

In Bel-Air, the billionaire’s vineyard retreat listed late last year for $21.5 million. It’s far from his most impressive home, however. That title belongs to Chartwell, a Bel-Air trophy estate that’s currently up for grabs at $195 million.

Spanning 25,000 square feet, the 1930s limestone mansion boasts 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, as well as a grand ballroom, 12,000-bottle wine cellar, tennis court and 75-foot swimming pool.

Sandro Dazzan and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency hold the listing on the Malibu plot.

Perenchio, who died in 2017 at the age of 86, served as Univision chairman and CEO from 1992 to 2007. In 2014, he announced that he would leave 47 pieces of art — a collection valued at roughly $500 million — to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.