Hot Property

Soap star Jason Thompson is giving up his outdoor bathtub

Soap opera actor Jason Thompson’s Hollywood Hills home takes in expansive views from its many windows, wooden decks and bathtub.
(Redfin.com)
By Lauren Beale
Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
You’ve heard of outdoor showers. But an outdoor bathtub?

A Hollywood Hills house owned by a trust connected to soap opera star Jason Thompson is for sale at $1.275 million.

The Midcentury Modern one-story has a hip retro vibe along with modern updates. One of them is a 70-inch white soaking tub set on a sheltered deck off the master suite. Another chic update is the pivoting front door.

(Redfin.com)
Banks of windows, clerestories and sliding glass doors in the nearly 1,500-square-foot home open to views of the hills of Griffith Park, the cityscape and nearby mountains.

Natural light floods the open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. Details include wood-beam ceilings above the living area and an eat-at counter off the kitchen island.

There are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den. A detached studio sits a few steps down the hill at the back of the house.

Thompson, 42, has been a regular on “The Young and the Restless” since 2016. Before that he had a long stint on “General Hospital,” starting in 2005.

He bought the property in 2006 for $860,000, public records show.

Jennifer Gainey of Compass is the listing agent.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
