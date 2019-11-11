Soap star Jason Thompson is giving up his outdoor bathtub

You’ve heard of outdoor showers. But an outdoor bathtub?

A Hollywood Hills house owned by a trust connected to soap opera star Jason Thompson is for sale at $1.275 million.

The Midcentury Modern one-story has a hip retro vibe along with modern updates. One of them is a 70-inch white soaking tub set on a sheltered deck off the master suite. Another chic update is the pivoting front door.

Banks of windows, clerestories and sliding glass doors in the nearly 1,500-square-foot home open to views of the hills of Griffith Park, the cityscape and nearby mountains.

Natural light floods the open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. Details include wood-beam ceilings above the living area and an eat-at counter off the kitchen island.

There are two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den. A detached studio sits a few steps down the hill at the back of the house.

Thompson, 42, has been a regular on “The Young and the Restless” since 2016. Before that he had a long stint on “General Hospital,” starting in 2005.

He bought the property in 2006 for $860,000, public records show.



Jennifer Gainey of Compass is the listing agent.