‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul trims price of Sunset Strip home

Above the Sunset Strip, Aaron Paul is playing the part of a motivated seller. The “El Camino” actor just relisted his West Hollywood home for $2.198 million, down about $300,000 from his original asking price.

The price cuts have been coming since Paul bought an estate in nearby Los Feliz. That property — a scenic Spanish Colonial Revival-style home on 1.5 acres — counts actors Jim Parsons and Robert Pattinson and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as former owners. Paul paid $6.95 million for the pedigreed property earlier this year, records show.

The home he’s trying to sell is a bit cozier, fitting four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms into 2,864 square feet. Set high up off the street, the floor plan features Spanish accents such as custom tile, beamed ceilings and arched doorways across three stories.

1 / 16 The master suite lounge. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 16 The living room. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 16 The dining area. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 16 The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 16 The breakfast nook. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 16 The master bedroom. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 16 The master bathroom. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 16 A guest bedroom. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 16 The wet bar. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 16 The den. (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 16 The deck. (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 16 The dining patio. (Noel Kleinman) 13 / 16 The outdoor lounge. (Noel Kleinman) 14 / 16 The view. (Noel Kleinman) 15 / 16 The exterior. (Noel Kleinman) 16 / 16 The 1930s home. (Noel Kleinman)

Advertisement

On the main level, an open-concept space combines a living room with a stone fireplace and a chandelier-topped dining area. Three bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite with a window-lined lounge and expansive balcony with sweeping city views. The lower level tacks on a den, theater and wet bar.

Outside, the secluded property makes the most of its space with a covered dining patio and a landscaped lounge with a fountain and fire pit.

F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Compass hold the listing.

Paul’s breakout role came in AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” and he received three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Jesse Pinkman. More recently, the 40-year-old starred in “BoJack Horseman” and “The Path,” as well as Netflix’s Breaking Bad epilogue film “El Camino.”