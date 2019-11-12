Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Soap star Melissa Ordway sells charming Lake Balboa abode

The charming single-story home features a white picket-fenced front yard and a back patio with a detached garage.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 12, 2019
10:31 AM
It was a quick sale for “Young and the Restless” actress Melissa Ordway and her husband, singer-songwriter and actor Justin Gaston, who found a buyer for their Lake Balboa home after an about week on the market. The charming single-story sold for $715,000, or about $24,000 less than the asking price, records show.

In the front, a white picket fence and landscaped yard complement the bold blue exterior. Outside, a window-lined sun room opens to a dining patio with a detached garage.

The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The sun room.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The recording studio.  (Realtor.com)
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
The front yard.  (Realtor.com)
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

The sunny living spaces feature varying shades of blue on the walls and two tones of hardwood on the floors. There’s a living room with a white-painted brick fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a kitchen with quartz countertops and a subway tile backsplash.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the 1,355-square-foot interior. One of the bedrooms currently functions as a recording studio.

Nathaniel Smith of Compass held the listing. Shannon McNamara of Redfin represented the buyer.

A native of Georgia, Orway starred in “Hollywood Heights” before joining the cast of “The Young and the Restless” as Abby Newman in 2013. Gaston, 31, was a contestant on the reality singing competition series “Nashville Star” and has also appeared on “Days of Our Lives.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
