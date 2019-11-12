Soap star Melissa Ordway sells charming Lake Balboa abode

It was a quick sale for “Young and the Restless” actress Melissa Ordway and her husband, singer-songwriter and actor Justin Gaston, who found a buyer for their Lake Balboa home after an about week on the market. The charming single-story sold for $715,000, or about $24,000 less than the asking price, records show.

In the front, a white picket fence and landscaped yard complement the bold blue exterior. Outside, a window-lined sun room opens to a dining patio with a detached garage.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The sun room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The recording studio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The front yard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

The sunny living spaces feature varying shades of blue on the walls and two tones of hardwood on the floors. There’s a living room with a white-painted brick fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a kitchen with quartz countertops and a subway tile backsplash.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the 1,355-square-foot interior. One of the bedrooms currently functions as a recording studio.

Nathaniel Smith of Compass held the listing. Shannon McNamara of Redfin represented the buyer.

A native of Georgia, Orway starred in “Hollywood Heights” before joining the cast of “The Young and the Restless” as Abby Newman in 2013. Gaston, 31, was a contestant on the reality singing competition series “Nashville Star” and has also appeared on “Days of Our Lives.”