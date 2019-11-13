Eva Longoria on path to sell former Tom Cruise house at a loss

Eva Longoria’s efforts to sell Tom Cruise’s former Hollywood Hills West home could spawn its own film franchise.

Two years after paying $11.4 million for the privilege of owning the box-office star’s hallowed halls in 2015, the actress-director-producer offered the compound up for $14 million. A year later the price was chopped to $11 million. Today it stands at $9.495 million.

The gated estate encompasses a 2.75-acre promontory centering on a three-bedroom villa and a four-bedroom guesthouse. There are also two studios.

The French-influenced villa features wide-plank floors, Venetian plaster walls and vaulted ceilings. A fireplace anchors the master suite, which opens to a second-story patio.

Among living spaces in the guesthouse is a great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a wood-paneled dining room.

A picturesque footbridge overlooks a boulder-lined pool.

Longoria, 44, is known for her roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “Desperate Housewives.” This year she appeared in the series “Grand Hotel” and the family film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”



Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman, as well as Ideen (Eddie) Toudeh Fallah of the Lux Group, are the listing agents.

