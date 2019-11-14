Ex-Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger looks to wrangle a buyer for El Dorado County ranch

A sale is pending for the El Dorado County ranch-estate of former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger.

Located in Shingle Springs, about 35 miles east of Sacramento, the 10-acre horse property came up for sale earlier this month for $1.675 million, records show.

Called Sun Ridge Ranch, the property has a four-bedroom main house, a detached guest residence, a gym, an eight-car garage and horse facilities that include a 10-stall barn. Three ponds, creeks and multiple pastures are spread throughout grounds dotted by mature trees.

Built in 2004, the two-story main house contains more than 4,500 square feet of living space, an updated kitchen, an office and three fireplaces. Including the guest quarters, there are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Joerger bought the property in 2016, a few months after joining the Sacramento organization on a four-year deal, for $1.35 million, The Times previously reported.

Joerger, 45, was fired from his position in April after leading the Kings to a 39-43 record during the 2018-19 season — the team’s best in more than a decade. He was replaced two days later by former Lakers player and coach Luke Walton.

Joerger compiled a record of 98-148 across three seasons with Sacramento. He previously served as head coach of the Grizzlies from 2013-16.

Mark Boston of GBR Real Estate & Inv. Co. holds the listing.