Katie Holmes lists Calabasas home for sale at $4.625 million

Actress-model Katie Holmes has put a Calabasas home she owns in a limited liability company on the market for $4.625 million.

She bought the place five years ago for $3.795 million, The Times previously reported.

Found in the guard-gated Oaks community, the half-acre estate borders undeveloped land and has a swimming pool, a sunken fire pit and a basketball half-court.

The two-story house, designed in a faux Tudor style, contains more than 6,000 square feet of interior, dark wood floors, a vaulted entry and a center-island kitchen. The living room, bordered on three sides by picture windows, is anchored by a centerpiece fireplace. A library/loft sits above the entry.

Upstairs, the master suite expands to include a sitting room and a sun deck. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.

Scott Cort of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Holmes, 40, is known for her role on “Dawson’s Creek” from 1998 to 2003. She was twice featured as Jackie Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys” and “The Kennedys After Camelot,” and has appeared on the drama “Ray Donovan.”



Last year, she had a cameo in the female-led heist comedy “Ocean’s 8.”