Brentwood haunt of late Oscar-winner Karl Malden comes to market for $3.5 million

The longtime home of Karl Malden — the late Oscar-winning actor from “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Streets of San Francisco” — just surfaced for sale in Brentwood for $3.495 million.

Built in 1940s, the Traditional-style house retains such original details as stained-glass windows in the den and colorful Spanish tile that surrounds the living room fireplace. Other living spaces include a formal dining room with bay windows and a wood-covered kitchen. A spacious sunroom set under white-painted beams sits off the back. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,650 square feet of space.

1 / 9 The front yard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The den. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The sun room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com)

A second-story balcony overlooks the entertainer’s backyard, where a brick patio leads to a swimming pool. Landscaping fills out the hillside setting.

The home sits on a leafy lot of more than a third of an acre in Mandeville Canyon, a community known for its celebrity residents. Earlier this year, “Glee” actress Lea Michele listed her home in the area for sale. Other past and present homeowners include music mogul Dr. Dre, singer-songwriter Beck and “Airplane!” director Jerry Zucker.

Malden, who died in 2009 at 97, starred in films from the 1940s into the ’80s, with notable credits including “On the Waterfront,” “Pollyanna,” “Baby Doll” and “Patton.” Later on, he served as President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 1989 to 1992.

Benjamin S. Lee of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.