Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez looks to cut a tie in Beverly Hills

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez’s Beverly Hills home
The Spanish-style home in the flats of Beverly Hills was remodeled and expanded over three years. It’s now for sale at $18.95 million.
(Realtor.com)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Nov. 15, 2019
1:02 PM
Share

Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez has listed his home in the flats of Beverly Hills for sale at $18.95 million, public records show.

Set on a tree-lined street, the Spanish-style home dates to 1927 but recently underwent a three-year renovation and expansion. Now polished to a fine sheen, the 7,314 square feet of living space has herringbone-patterned wood floors, custom millwork and crisp white interiors. A pair of 20-foot-long skylights top the two-story entry.

1/12
The front yard.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The living room bar.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The paneled library/den.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The breakfast nook with built-in booth seating.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The master suite closet.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The office.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The dining patio and guesthouse.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The backyard and swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)

Pocketing doors conceal a hidden bar in the step-down living room, which is anchored by a custom fireplace. The open-concept kitchen is equipped with an island, built-in booth seating and a butler’s pantry. Including a separate guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Advertisement

Outside, grounds of about a third of an acre contain a swimming pool with a spa, lawn and a dining patio.

Rodriguez gained recognition at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he received a Critics Award for Best Designer of the Year, before accepting a position at Christian Dior. He launched his own fashion line in 2003, which has gained a steady following among celebrities.

He bought the property three years ago for $8.7 million, records show.

Kurt Rappaport and Daniel Dill of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Advertisement

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement