Ray Charles’ former Beverly Hills home seeks $10.795 million

A trophy home once owned by Ray Charles — the Emmy-winning lyricist and conductor, not the “Georgia On My Mind” singer — just hit the market for $10.795 million in Beverly Hills.

In addition to Charles, who’s famous for his Perry Como appearances and singing the theme song to “Three’s Company,” the scenic Midcentury has housed another celebrity: footballer Robbie Keane. The former L.A. Galaxy captain leased the home for $27,000 a month in 2016, The Times previously reported.

After Charles’ death in 2015, the property surfaced for sale at $5.5 million and sold two months later for $7.02 million — a whopping $1.52 million over the asking price.

The single-story home has been completely remodeled in the years since. Past a whitewashed exterior with a flat roof, it opens to 3,600 square feet of expansive living spaces with polished concrete floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Combining an indoor-outdoor living room with a sleek center-island kitchen, the open floor plan takes in panoramic views of the city and canyon. The views continue into the master suite, which is one of three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Pocketing doors lead to the entertainer’s backyard, where a vast travertine patio adjoins a swimming pool and spa. All furniture, furnishings and electronics — including the motorized shades and automated pool cover — are included with the sale, according to the listing.

Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.



A renowned musician, singer, songwriter, vocal arranger and conductor, Charles led the Ray Charles Singers on Perry Como’s records and shows for more than three decades. He recorded roughly 30 albums with hits including “Love Me With All Your Heart” and “Al-Di-La.”