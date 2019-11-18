Actor Hal Linden hopes to collar a buyer for his La Quinta golf course home

Actor Hal Linden, known for the title role in the TV series “Barney Miller,” has listed a golf course home in La Quinta for sale at $1.095 million.

The Mediterranean-style one-story, built in 1989, looks out onto the PGA West Stadium Course, a water hazard and the mountains beyond. High beamed ceilings and a fireplace adorn the living room. A formal dining room has a trio of stained-glass windows. A skylight brightens the high-ceiling kitchen, which has a center island and opens to a family room, a bar and an informal dining area.

There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room within the artfully decorated 3,945 square feet of living space. The master suite has a corner fireplace and two walk-in closets.

The fairway-facing backyard extends the living space outdoors with a fire pit, lounge area and dining patio. A spa sits to one side.

Linden, 88, got his showbiz start as a big band singer and musician before moving on to the stage, Broadway and television. He received seven Primetime Emmy nominations for his role as NYPD Capt. Barney Miller on the sitcom, which ran from 1975 to 1982. He continues to act, appearing this year in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the family film “Grand-Daddy Day Care.”

Karl Detlefsen of Coldwell Banker is the listing agent.