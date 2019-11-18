Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

‘Underworld’ creator Len Wiseman pays big for brand-new showplace above Sunset Strip

Image_12.jpg
Built in 2019, the three-story home offers open-concept living spaces that expand to an entertainer’s patio with a pool.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 18, 2019
11:12 AM
Len Wiseman, the filmmaker responsible for the “Underworld” series and 2012’s “Total Recall” remake, has purchased a modern home in the Laurel Canyon area for $4.6 million, records show. The property first hit the market earlier this year for $5.25 million.

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the newly built showplace features a cold, contemporary exterior touched up with stained wood. Through a glass front door, it opens to a roughly 6,000-square-foot interior with clean lines and lots of glass.

Shades of black, white and gray color the living spaces, which include an open dining area and a sleek center-island kitchen. Custom fireplaces anchor the living room and family room. In almost every common space, walls of glass unfold to an entertainer’s backyard with a patio and infinity-edge pool.

1/12
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The covered patio.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The second-story lounge.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The rooftop deck.  (Realtor.com)

An elevator navigates the three-story interior. Upstairs, the subdued hues continue into the master suite, which boasts a marble bathroom with skylights and a freestanding tub. The level also opens to a terrace lined with landscaping.

Above it all, a rooftop deck with a fire pit takes in sweeping canyon and mountain views. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

Ben Belack of the Agency and Aaron Kirman of Compass held the listing. Julian Heaney of Redfin represented the buyer.

Wiseman, 46, directed “Underworld” and “Underworld: Evolution” in the 2000s and produced the next three installments in the franchise. His other credits include “Live Free or Die Hard” and episodes of the shows “Hawaii Five-O,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Lucifer” and “Swamp Thing.”

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
