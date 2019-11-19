Former Laker Sasha Vujačić looks to double his money on Manhattan Beach town house

Professional basketball player Sasha Vujačić, who won two NBA championships with the Lakers, is calling it quits in Manhattan Beach. After a decade of ownership, he’s listed his coastal town house for sale at $3.799 million.

That’s more than double the $1.85 million he paid for the place in 2009, records show.

Found a few blocks from the beach, the two-story home features multiple outdoor spaces to take advantage of the ocean views. A balcony hangs off the master suite, while the living room opens to a wraparound deck.

1 / 8 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The garage. (Realtor.com)

Inside, white oak floors and white-painted beams sandwich sunny living spaces. There’s a tile-splashed chef’s kitchen, as well as a window-lined dining area.

The master suite tacks on a fireplace and built-in bench seating. It’s one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,100 square feet. Down below sits a garage with a checkered floor and a private backyard.

Lisa Levin of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.

After a few years in an Italian basketball league, Vujačić was drafted by the Lakers in 2004 and went on to win championships with the team in 2009 and 2010 alongside Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.