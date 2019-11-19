Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Record producer Cirkut tinkers with price of Hollywood Hills showplace

Image_12.jpg
Cirkut’s property has a three-story home and a variety of outdoor spaces.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 19, 2019
10:01 AM
Cirkut is all set up in his new place, a scenic architectural abode in the hills of Studio City. The record producer, who boasts collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and the Weeknd, just can’t seem to nail down a buyer for his old home.

Perched in Nichols Canyon, the Hollywood Hills contemporary first came to market last summer at $6.495 million. With no takers, Cirkut just cut the price to $5.495 million. That’s still $1.345 million more than he paid in 2015, when he bought the home from actors Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur.

Made for entertaining, the three-story spot boasts a variety of outdoor areas. Terraces and balconies hang off the home’s backside, and a spiral staircase ascends to a rooftop deck. The spaces take in views of the canyon, as well as the backyard, which has a pool, spa and multiple lounging areas.

1/11
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The floating staircase.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The game room.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The terrace.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The pool and spa.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The three-story home.  (Realtor.com)

The 5,500-square-foot floor plan adds five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a game room, gym and recording studio.

Wide-plank oak floors line the expansive open living spaces, which include a living room with a built-in fireplace and marble-splashed chef’s kitchen. Floating staircases navigate the floor plan.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Cirkut, whose legal name is Henry Russell Walter, is a native of Canada. He holds credits on the songs “Starboy” by the Weeknd, “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus and “Roar” by Katy Perry.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
