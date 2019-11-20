‘Purge’ actress Paola Núñez pays full price and more for Hollywood Hills retreat

Actress Paola Núñez, known for her roles in Mexican telenovelas and “The Purge” TV series, must’ve liked what she saw in this Hollywood Hills home. Records show she recently paid $1.349 million — or $100,000 over the asking price — for the scenic property in Laurel Canyon.

Designed for loft-style living, the split-level pad makes good use of its space. Rolling ladders ascend to a bookcase and lounge, and a lofted living room overlooks the sky-lighted floor plan below.

Lumber pops up plenty in the common spaces, where intersecting beams hang over hardwood floors. Wood covers the cabinetry and breakfast bar in the kitchen, which expands to a dining room under tall ceilings.

Within 1,500 square feet of space are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace touch up the master suite, which opens outside to one of two spacious patios. A rooftop deck with sweeping canyon views completes the scene.

Marissa Faith of DeasyPennerPodley held the listing. Jason Paukovits of Dream Realty Asset Management represented the buyer.

Núñez, 41, had leading roles in “Las Juanas,” “Amor en Custodia,” “Pasión Morena” and “Reina de Corazones” in the 2000s before more recent roles in the English-speaking shows “The Son” and “The Purge,” which is currently airing its second season on USA Network.