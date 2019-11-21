Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Former SEC chair Christopher Cox brings Laguna Niguel mansion to market

Clocking in at 11,000 square feet, the two-story home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a sauna, wine cellar, media room, craft room and gym.
By Jack Flemming 
Nov. 21, 2019
2:01 PM
Christopher Cox, the former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman appointed by then-President George W. Bush, is cashing out in Laguna Niguel. His amenity-filled mansion has come on the market for $6.888 million.

That’s about $1.5 million more than he paid for the property in 2011, records show.

Little has changed since the the property last changed hands. Across 11,000 square feet, the home keeps things simple with a white color scheme interrupted only by hardwood on the floors and kitchen cabinetry.

An abundance of French doors frame ocean views in the sunny common spaces. The living and dining rooms expand to a terrace, while the mahogany kitchen opens to an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an office, wine cellar, media room, craft room, gym, sauna and four-car garage with a workshop. Upstairs, the whitewashed master suite comes complete with a corner fireplace, spacious bathroom, sky-lighted closet and balcony.

The manicured grounds span nearly an acre with rolling lawns, entertaining nooks and a fountain.

Nedra Jenkins of Engel & Voelkers Newport Beach holds the listing.

Cox, 67, served as SEC chairman from 2005-09. In addition, the Republican spent 17 years as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the White House during the Reagan administration.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
