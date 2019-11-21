What $750,000 buys with a view right now in three Ventura County cities

Here’s a look at homes with a view that you can buy right now in Fillmore, Simi Valley and Ventura in Ventura County.

FILLMORE: Set on a gated acre, this private estate holds a main home, a guest cottage, a hilltop gazebo and a hot tub under a 400-year-old oak tree.

Address: 2375 Grand Ave., Fillmore, 93015

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,892 square feet (1.25-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Mountain views; living room with brick fireplace; solar panels; detached two-car garage

About the area: In the 93015 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $480,000, down 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1295 Bella Vista Road, Simi Valley (Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: Views stretch for miles outside this Tudor-style home perched in the Santa Susana Mountains.

Advertisement

Address: 1295 Bella Vista Road, Simi Valley, 93063

Listed for: $729,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,970 square feet (15,686-square-foot lot)

Features: Three-parcel property; main-level master suite; bonus room with wet bar; four-car garage with workshop

About the area: In the 93063 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $601,000, down 1.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

886 Winding Way Drive, Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: Roughly $150,000 went into renovating this ocean-view condo with two bedrooms and two balconies.

Address: 886 Winding Way Drive, Ventura, 93001

Listed for: $789,000 for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (1,188-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Open-floor plan; kitchen with marble accents; ocean-view office; access to swimming pool

About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on five sales, the median price for condos in September was $549,000, down 10.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

99 Reading St., Fillmore (Realtor.com)

FILLMORE: This two-story home on a corner lot backs up to an open field, which ensures an abundance of mountain views.

Address: 99 Reading St., Fillmore, 93015

Listed for: $609,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,989 square feet (5,625-square-foot lot)

Features: Multicolored exterior; dark hardwood kitchen; second-story bonus room; landscaped backyard with gazebo

About the area: In the 93015 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $480,000, down 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

6440 Clear Springs Road, Simi Valley (Realtor.com)

SIMI VALLEY: Tucked among the trees, this newly remodeled canyon home boasts a swimming pool out back.

Address: 6440 Clear Springs Road, Simi Valley, 93063

Listed for: $699,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,820 square feet (19,166-square-foot lot)

Features: Iron staircase; remodeled bathrooms; kitchen with quartz countertops; scenic terraces

About the area: In the 93063 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $601,000, down 1.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

275 Parsons Ave., Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: Right across the street from Ventura College, this 1960s home with a charming backyard of citrus trees and ocean views provides a possible rental opportunity.

Address: 275 Parsons Ave., Ventura, 93003

Listed for: $799,890 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,000 square feet (8,619-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; master suite with backyard access; back patio

About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $645,000, up 3.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic