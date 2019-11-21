Wrestling star Bill Goldberg seeks $3.2 million for loaded San Diego County estate

The San Diego County home of professional wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is for sale at $3.2 million.

Located in Bonsall, roughly 40 miles north of downtown San Diego, the 28-acre property includes a single-story main house, a three-car garage, a basketball half-court and a resort-style swimming pool. A 6,800-square-foot bonus structure/car museum has space for more than 20 vehicles, according to Busted Coverage.

Some 15 miles of riding trails wind throughout the estate, which also holds a four-stall barn complete with feed and tack rooms.

1 / 18 The pool and house. (Brent Haywood) 2 / 18 The front of the house. (Brent Haywood) 3 / 18 The dining room. (Brent Haywood) 4 / 18 The living room. (Brent Haywood) 5 / 18 The living room has a fireplace and a wet bar. (Brent Haywood) 6 / 18 The master bedroom has a fireplace. (Brent Haywood) 7 / 18 The master bathroom. (Brent Haywood) 8 / 18 The family room. (Brent Haywood) 9 / 18 French doors in the family room open to the backyard. (Brent Haywood) 10 / 18 The swimming pool. (Brent Haywood) 11 / 18 The resort-style pool features a water slide. (Brent Haywood) 12 / 18 An aerial view of the property. (Brent Haywood) 13 / 18 The four-stall barn. (Brent Haywood) 14 / 18 The barn includes a tack room. (Brent Haywood) 15 / 18 There’s also a feed area. (Brent Haywood) 16 / 18 The barn. (Brent Haywood) 17 / 18 The bonus structure/car museum has space for 20 vehicles. (Brent Haywood) 18 / 18 The bonus structure also has a gym. (Brent Haywood)

Advertisement

The mountaintop retreat, built in 1997 for Goldberg, features updated interiors, an open floor plan and high ceilings. There’s a step-down living room, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A second kitchen, a gym and additional living quarters lie in the bonus structure/car museum.

Goldberg, 52, began his wrestling career in 1996 in the WCW and became one of the biggest names in the sport during his tenure with the now-defunct promotion. During his career in the WCW and WWE, he has won multiple champion titles including heavyweight titles in both.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.



Advertisement

Richard Combs and Matthew Yunker of Hunter & Maddox Intl. hold the listing.