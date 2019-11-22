Former Dodger Gary Sheffield gets his price for Florida home

Retired baseball star Gary Sheffield knocked his Florida home sale out of the park, selling the two-story spot in Tampa for the full asking price of $1.9 million.
Sheffield, who spent four seasons with the Dodgers, bought the Mediterranean-style home in 2002 for $1.225 million, records show.
Found in a gated community near the water, the 5,500-square-foot abode keeps things extremely neutral both inside and out. The only colors featured throughout the floor plan are varying shades of tan, brown and white.
A sweeping staircase in the foyer kicks things off, leading into a living room with a wet bar, a dining room with custom lighting and a newly designed kitchen with quartz on the counters and walls.
There’s a bonus room upstairs, as well as a master suite that enjoys a private balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Walls of glass open outside, where a palm-topped patio surrounds a swimming pool and spa. The grounds also feature a separate guest casita.
Sheffield’s wife, gospel singer Deleon Sheffield, held the listing. Traci Burns of Smith & Associates Real Estate represented the buyer.
Sheffield, 51, played for eight teams during his 22-year career including the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The nine-time All-Star won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins and hit his 500th home run as a Met in 2009.