Hot Property

Former Dodger Gary Sheffield gets his price for Florida home

The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
(Redfin.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 22, 2019
11:08 AM
Share

Retired baseball star Gary Sheffield knocked his Florida home sale out of the park, selling the two-story spot in Tampa for the full asking price of $1.9 million.

Sheffield, who spent four seasons with the Dodgers, bought the Mediterranean-style home in 2002 for $1.225 million, records show.

Found in a gated community near the water, the 5,500-square-foot abode keeps things extremely neutral both inside and out. The only colors featured throughout the floor plan are varying shades of tan, brown and white.

The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.
The Mediterranean-style house opens to a courtyard with a swimming pool.

A sweeping staircase in the foyer kicks things off, leading into a living room with a wet bar, a dining room with custom lighting and a newly designed kitchen with quartz on the counters and walls.

There’s a bonus room upstairs, as well as a master suite that enjoys a private balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Walls of glass open outside, where a palm-topped patio surrounds a swimming pool and spa. The grounds also feature a separate guest casita.

Sheffield’s wife, gospel singer Deleon Sheffield, held the listing. Traci Burns of Smith & Associates Real Estate represented the buyer.

Sheffield, 51, played for eight teams during his 22-year career including the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The nine-time All-Star won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins and hit his 500th home run as a Met in 2009.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
