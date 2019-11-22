‘The Doctors’ host Andrew Ordon sells Lake Arrowhead retreat

A price cut was the cure for the Lake Arrowhead listing of plastic surgeon Andrew Ordon. The Emmy-nominated host of “The Doctors” just sold his waterfront retreat for $2.2 million after trimming about $700,000 off the original asking price.

Built in the ’60s, the cabin-style home enjoys a half-acre perch overlooking the lake. European-inspired interiors open to decks and terraces that take advantage of the scenic setting.

An expansive great room serves as the centerpiece. Set under high-pitched wood ceilings, it boasts a wall of windows, a wet bar and a massive stone fireplace.

The 5,000-square-foot floor plan also adds a dining area, granite kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Upstairs are two master suites, each complete with dramatic ceilings, spa tubs and private decks.

Outside, the grounds descend to a hot tub, dining area and tree-covered yard. A boat dock completes the property.

Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty held the listing. Sue-Ellen Knapp of CAPRE represented the buyer.

The 68-year-old physician was a regular guest on the “Dr. Phil” talk show before joining “The Doctors” in 2008. The show, which is syndicated in more than 140 countries, has been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards multiple times.