Home of the Week: Reinventing a 1920s-era home in Silver Lake

Twin palm trees frame the entrance to this Silver Lake residence, which has been reimagined as a contemporary bungalow by architect Martin Fenlon. The fresh design utilizes the original footprint of a 1920s Spanish-style home while extending outward with a series of large decks. A collection of skylights arranged in the pattern of the constellation Cancer bring natural light into the newly opened interior.

Location: 1320 Angelus Ave., Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $1.65 million

Year built: 1922 (redesign/renovation completed in 2019)

Living area: 1,839 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 3,597 square feet

Features: Open-concept floor plan; original Batchelder tile fireplace; skylights; cedar flooring; new kitchen with island/bar; master suite with private deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for residential sales in October was $925,000, a 10.2% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to Redfin.com

Agents: Roger Noel Majano, Realty World California Properties, (323) 728-4200

