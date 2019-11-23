Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week: Reinventing a 1920s-era home in Silver Lake

The modern bungalow, designed by architect Martin Fenlon.  (John Linden)
Architect Martin Fenlon utilized the original structure of a 1920s Spanish bungalow when creating the modern Silver Lake residence.  (John Linden)
Listed for $1.65 million, the multi-level house has open-plan living spaces, skylights and decking that extend the living space outdoors.  (John Linden)
An original Batchelder tile fireplace was retained in the living room.  (John Linden)
A lower level was converted into the master suite, which opens to its own deck.  (John Linden)
A bathroom.  (John Linden)
The Silver Lake home.  (John Linden)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Nov. 23, 2019
5 AM
Twin palm trees frame the entrance to this Silver Lake residence, which has been reimagined as a contemporary bungalow by architect Martin Fenlon. The fresh design utilizes the original footprint of a 1920s Spanish-style home while extending outward with a series of large decks. A collection of skylights arranged in the pattern of the constellation Cancer bring natural light into the newly opened interior.

Location: 1320 Angelus Ave., Los Angeles, 90026

Asking price: $1.65 million

Year built: 1922 (redesign/renovation completed in 2019)

Living area: 1,839 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 3,597 square feet

Features: Open-concept floor plan; original Batchelder tile fireplace; skylights; cedar flooring; new kitchen with island/bar; master suite with private deck; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for residential sales in October was $925,000, a 10.2% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to Redfin.com

Agents: Roger Noel Majano, Realty World California Properties, (323) 728-4200

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
