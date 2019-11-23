Hot Property Newsletter: When a home title reads like a who’s who in Hollywood

It’s not uncommon to see a luxury property pass from one player in the entertainment industry to another. After all, the factors that appealed to the seller — privacy, security, location — would likely appeal to another celebrity. This week’s chain game sees a renowned actor handing off to a media mogul and a reality star price chopping the onetime estate of a box-office biggie.

Newsletter Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter Subscribe

Our Home of the Week is a barn-inspired residence set amid native trees in Studio City. Three types of siding, metal chimneys and goose-neck exterior lights bring a pastoral vibe to the two-story home, listed at $6.35 million.

Once you’re done reading about these properties, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Advertisement

Big wheels keep on turning

Actor Jeff Bridges has sold his Spanish Revival-style compound in Montecito to Oprah Winfrey for $6.85 million.

The four-acre compound increases the media mogul’s collection of homes in the celebrity-popular community. She owns a 42-acre estate there and a nearby horse farm.

Her new place is anchored by a 100-year-old home surrounded by gardens, redwoods, oak groves, orchards, a guesthouse and a pool house. Equestrian features include five horse stalls and a tack room. The secluded grounds also contain a swimming pool and spa.

Bridges, 69, won an Academy Award in 2010 for the film “Crazy Heart.” His scores of movie credits also include “Hell or High Water” and “True Grit.”

Advertisement

Winfrey, 65, hosted a syndicated talk show for 25 years. She launched her own cable channel, Oprah Winfrey Network, in 2008.

The Montecito property that Oprah Winfrey just bought centers on a 100-year-old house. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

A star-laden pedigree

Actress-director-producer Eva Longoria has reduced the asking price of what was once Tom Cruise’s compound in Hollywood Hills West to $9.495 million. She paid $11.4 million for the gated estate in 2015.

The 2.75-acre knoll centers on a three-bedroom villa and a four-bedroom guest house. There are also two small studios.

The French-influenced villa features wide-plank floors, Venetian plaster walls and vaulted ceilings. A picturesque footbridge overlooks a boulder-lined pool.

Longoria, 44, is known for her roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “Desperate Housewives.” This year she appeared in the series “Grand Hotel” and the family film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

Actress Eva Longoria has once again lowered the price she is asking for the former Tom Cruise compound in Hollywood Hills West. (Realtor.com)

Facing her own pricing reality

“Real Housewives of Orange County” Jeana Keough has reduced the price of her house in Coto de Caza to $2,798,888. That’s down from nearly $3 million late last year.

The Mediterranean-style home, built in 1991, features beamed ceilings and fireplaces in the living and family rooms. Five bedrooms and six bathrooms are spread throughout the 5,306 square feet of living space. Guest quarters sit above the detached three-car garage.

Advertisement

The property is a treasure trove of trees including oak, redwoods, liquid ambers, sycamores, evergreens, apple and citrus.

The former model, 64, was a regular on the Bravo reality series for the first five seasons and has appeared in other episodes since. She has also been on the news talk show “What’s Up Orange County.”

Trees dot the more than one-acre lot in Coto de Caza that Jeana Keough is trying to sell. (Redfin.com)

He hopes to collar a buyer

Actor Hal Linden, known for his title role in the series “Barney Miller,” has listed a golf course home in La Quinta for $1.095 million.

The Mediterranean-style one-story, built in 1989, looks out onto a fairway, a water hazard and the mountains beyond. High-beamed ceilings and a fireplace adorn the living room.

There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room within the artfully decorated 3,945 square feet of living space.

Linden, 88, got his show-biz start as a big band singer and musician before moving on to Broadway and television. He received seven Primetime Emmy nominations for his role as NYPD Capt. Barney Miller on the sitcom, which ran from 1975 to 1982. He continues to act, appearing this year in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and the family film “Grand-Daddy Day Care.”

Hal Linden’s golf course home takes in fairway, water and mountain views. (Redfin.com)

Advertisement

The streets of Karl Malden

The longtime home of Karl Malden — the late Oscar-winning actor from “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Streets of San Francisco” — has surfaced for sale in Brentwood at $3.495 million.

Built in the 1940s, the traditional-style house retains such original details as stained-glass windows in the den and colorful Spanish tile that surrounds the living room fireplace. Other living spaces include a formal dining room with bay windows, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms within some 2,650 square feet.

A second-story balcony overlooks the backyard, where a brick patio leads to a swimming pool.

Malden, who died in 2009 at 97, starred in films from the 1940s into the ’80s, with notable credits including “On the Waterfront,” “Pollyanna,” “Baby Doll” and “Patton.”

Built in 1940, the one-time Karl Malden home in Brentwood features such original details as stained glass windows and colorful Spanish tile. (Realtor.com)

His favorite room

Actor Paxton Booth, who plays Ollie Wrather on the Disney series “Coop & Cami Ask the World,” uses the shelf-lined bedroom of his Ventura home to store his miniature car collection. More than 1,240 Hot Wheels cars define the colorful room, outfitted with a red dresser, a fuchsia rug and purple bedding.

Actor Paxton Booth keeps his Hot Wheels collection within easy reach. (Jesse Goddard/For The Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, then 25-year-old Lakers reserve guard Sasha Vujacic got a W. Nope, not a win, but a two-bedroom condominium at the W Hollywood Residences. Comparable 2,100-square-foot units were asking $2.1 million.

Twenty years ago, James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan sold a six-acre ocean-view site in Malibu for $1 million. He had owned the land for several years and sold it to a Malibu builder for development.

Thirty years ago, “Newhart” star Bob Newhart bought a home in Bel-Air for $4.2 million. The house — a two-story country-English style with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms in 6,110 square feet — was built in 1941 and considered ripe for a remodel or razing.

What we’re reading

A painting by Tony Bennett and gifts from Rock Hudson and Paul McCartney are among items that will be auctioned from the Doris Day estate in April, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The actress and singer died this year at age 97.

The Richard Neutra-designed Coe House in Rolling Hills is for sale at $1.95 million, note both WowHaus and The Spaces. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Midcentury Modern has more than 2,000 square feet of living space and looks much like it did when built in 1950. Walls of windows frame awesome ocean views. Redfin shows a sale is now pending.

Riddle us this: When is a house no longer a home? Perhaps when it’s a museum. Those interested in singer, actor and activist Paul Robeson can visit his former Philadelphia home, which was turned into a museum. He spent the last 10 years of his life at the row house, where he hosted concerts and other events, reports Atlas Obscura.

