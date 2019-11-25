Site of the burned home of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ alum Lorraine Toussaint sells in Malibu

The site of the one-time home of “Orange Is the New Black” alum Lorraine Toussaint has sold in Malibu for $600,000. The structure was lost in the 2018 Woolsey fire, which burned nearly 97,000 acres and hundreds of houses and buildings.

The actress tweeted at the time: “We lost our beloved home 2 nights ago…. Thanks to all for your prayers and support.”

1 / 3 The lot encompasses six acres. (Redfin.com) 2 / 3 The Malibu property has expansive views. (Redfin.com) 3 / 3 A swimming pool is among intact amenities. (Redfin.com)

The six-acre lot takes in coastline, ocean and mountain views. Intact amenities include a swimming pool, the septic system, a graded building site, electric service, well water and paved access. Gone is the 3,435-square-foot Mediterranean-style house.

Advertisement

Toussaint, 59, has had roles on such shows as “Any Day Now,” “Law & Order” and “Saving Grace.” She has also been in the more current series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” “The Village” and “Into the Badlands.”

The property was purchased by Robert Michael Tomlinson in 2016 for $1.875 million, public records show. He and Toussaint married the next year. She filed for divorce this June.

Bill Moss of Coldwell Banker and Jack Turturici Jr. of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Moss also represented the buyer.

