Retired baseball star Jeff Cirillo sells Washington lake house

Former Mariner Jeff Cirillo has closed out his decade-long stay outside Seattle. His woodsy Craftsman, which sits just across Lake Washington in the tiny waterfront city of Medina, has sold for $2.8 million.

That’s $380,000 less than what it listed for over the summer, records show, but still $900,000 more than the retired baseball infielder paid for the place in 2010.

In addition to Cirillo, other high-profile residents to inhabit the ritzy enclave include billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Medina made headlines a decade ago when monitors were installed to record the license plate of every vehicle entering the city.

Set a few blocks from the lakefront, the home draws the eye with a shingled exterior and column-framed entry. Wood covers everything in the two-story floor plan, from the doors and windows to the floors and coffered ceilings.

The main level combines a living room with a stone fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area, a breakfast nook and a mud room. Farther in, the kitchen tacks on a tile backsplash and massive center island.

Upstairs, there’s a movie theater and master suite under vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. It’s one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,100 square feet.

Covered and uncovered flagstone patios are found out back, expanding to a tree-lined yard. Off to the side, there’s a three-car garage.



Maureen Khan and Michael Burke of Coldwell Banker Bain held the listing. Ling Drost of Compass Washington represented the buyer.

A native of Pasadena, Cirillo played for six different squads during his 14-year career and made All-Star teams with the Brewers and Rockies. In 1,617 games, the 50-year-old clocked 112 home runs and 727 RBIs.