Tinder co-founder Sean Rad unloads Hollywood Hills West home

Sean Rad, co-founder and former chief executive of Tinder, has sold his home in Hollywood Hills West for $9.155 million.

The Georgian traditional-style home, built in 1939, includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,600 square feet of living space. The ivy-clad two-story has a formal entry with an artistic staircase, two living rooms and a formal dining room. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a massive island and French doors that lead to a dining patio.

Upstairs, the master suite packs in a walk-in closet and an office. A detached guest house adds a kitchenette and additional living space.

Set on about a third of an acre, the estate also contains a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue. A motor court sits off the front.

Rad put the home back on the market in September for $9.75 million, down from $10.9 million a year ago. He purchased the property in 2016 from former Fox film worldwide president of marketing and distribution Paul Hanneman for $7.65 million, records show.

The entrepreneur launched Tinder in 2012, but left the company five years later. He was among a group of former Tinder employees who last year sued Match Group and IAC, the dating app’s parent companies, alleging that the firms underestimated the app’s potential revenues to deny them billions of dollars’ worth of stock options.

Earlier this year, IAC filed a countersuit against Rad alleging he secretly recorded multiple conversations with Tinder employees and supervisors, potentially violating California law.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of the Oppenheim Group had the listing.