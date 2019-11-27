Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren seeks $44.5 million for Florida stunner

Former model Elin Nordegren, who was married to pro golfer Tiger Woods in the 2000s, is taking another swing at selling her Florida mansion. After asking $49.5 million for the palatial estate last year, she’s put it back up for sale at $44.5 million, records show.

Spanning 1.4 acres in North Palm Beach, the oceanfront estate centers on a mammoth home of more than 25,000 square feet. In addition to breezy living spaces and high-end amenities, it holds 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

The three-story floor plan allows for a variety of styles. On the main level, common spaces such as the living room and double-island kitchen keep things calm with hardwood floors and neutral tones. Through pocketing doors, they expand to covered lounges and dining areas overlooking the ocean.

Advertisement

Other areas add more glamour, such as the movie theater with a wet bar and foyer with a sweeping staircase that wraps around a floor-to-ceiling chandelier. Other highlights include a wine cellar and gym with mirrored walls.

Decks and balconies hang off both sides of the home, and a rooftop lounge sits above it all. Outside, a covered kitchen and cabana populate a palm-topped patio with a custom swimming pool and spa. A flat, grassy lawn sprawls toward the ocean at the edge of the property.

A native of Sweden, Nordegren met Woods in 2001 and married him three years later. Following the couple’s divorce in 2010, she received a settlement of $100 million.

She bought the property through a trust in 2011 for $12.25 million, public records show.



Advertisement

Todd Peter and Cris Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.