Former Celtic Aron Baynes gets full price for stately Boston townhome

NBA big man Aron Baynes, who’s currently enjoying a career year with the Phoenix Suns, is finding success off the court as well. After being traded by the Celtics over the summer, he just sold his townhouse outside Boston for the full asking price of $1.699 million.

That’s $114,000 more than he paid shortly after inking a two-year deal with the team worth $11 million in 2018, The Times previously reported.

Found in the Boston suburb of Newton, the two-story townhome offers a crisp black and white façade that fits right in with the city’s colonial roots. Dormer windows jut out from the roof, and a weather vane sits up top.

Inside, a bright open floor plan features paneled walls, neutral tones, custom built-ins and 12-foot ceilings. Baynes kept things mostly the same during his stay, changing only the tile backsplash in the kitchen.

Elsewhere in the 3,368-square-foot floor plan are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open dining area and a living room with a fireplace. The master suite bathroom boasts heated floors and a cupola over the tub.

Out back, a deck descends to a fenced yard. There’s also a two-car garage beneath the home.

The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman held the listing. The Susan and Jen Rothstein Team at Hammond Residential Real Estate represented the buyer.



Baynes, 32, was raised in Australia and played in Lithuanian, German, Greek and Slovenian basketball leagues before signing with San Antonio in 2013. A year later, he helped the Spurs defeat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals and has since played with the Pistons, Celtics and Suns.