Music exec L.A. Reid lists Westside showplace for $22.9 million

Music executive and producer Antonio “L.A.” Reid has listed his modern mansion on the Westside of Los Angeles for sale at $22.9 million.

He bought the place for $17.99 million three years ago, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Built in 2015, the multilevel house is set on a one-acre ridge near Stone Canyon Reservoir with city, canyon and ocean views. The grounds include a half-moon-shaped infinity-edge swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen/bar.

A floating staircase sits near the entry. The open and vaulted great room features a floating black granite fireplace that divides the space. Red velvet walls, carpeting and draperies create visual interest in the living room/den, which has a wet bar. There’s also a 300-bottle wine cellar.

The master suite features a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the grounds. In all, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in about 11,250 square feet of space.

Reid, 63, has worked with such top-tier talents as Usher, Outkast and Sean “Puffy” Combs. He co-founded LaFace Records in the late 1980s and later headed up Def Jam Music Group for more than a decade before becoming the chairman of Epic Records, a division of Sony Records.

He exited his post at Epic Records in 2017 following a female colleague’s claim of harassment.

Although the area containing the one-acre estate is generally accepted as Bel-Air, the L.A. Times Mapping Database considers it to be part of Beverly Crest.

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.