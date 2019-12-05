Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Cabins: What $300,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County mountain communities

Cabin at 1191 Alta Vista Ave. in Big Bear
This cozy cabin at 1191 Alta Vista Ave. in Big Bear is listed for $295,000.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 5, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $300,000 buys right now in the mountain communities of Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs in San Bernardino County.

BIG BEAR: Perched in Moonridge, this cozy cabin on a corner lot takes in views of Big Bear’s ski resort slopes.

Address: 1191 Alta Vista Ave., Big Bear, 92314

Listed for: $285,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,188 square feet (2,550-square-foot lot)

Features: Bright red exterior; living room with stone fireplace; billiards room; back patio

About the area: In the 92314 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $294,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Cabin at 28474 Altamont Court in Lake Arrowhead
This two-story home at 28474 Altamont Court in Lake Arrowhead has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,344 square feet of living space.
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Two scenic decks hang off the back of this tree-covered two-story home on a hill.

Address: 28474 Altamont Court, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $282,500 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,344 square feet (3,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; corner brick fireplace; sliding glass doors; master suite with private deck

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 67 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $391,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Cabin at 31502 Onacrest Drive in Running Springs
This home at 31502 Onacrest Drive in Running Springs is listed for $315,000.
(Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: A voluminous great room anchors the floor plan of this charming 1980s home with a secret room on the second story.

Address: 31502 Onacrest Drive, Running Springs, 92382

Listed for: $315,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,982 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-covered living spaces; bay windows; second-story balcony; flat backyard with storage shed

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $238,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Cabin at 1304 Shay Road in Big Bear City
A flower-filled lawn surrounds this home for sale at 1304 Shay Road in Big Bear City.
(Realtor.com)

BIG BEAR: A flower-filled lawn surrounds this 1950s A-frame with touches of wood and stone.

Address: 1304 Shay Road, Big Bear City, 92314

Listed for: $299,000 for one bedroom, two bathrooms in 1,446 square feet (6,334-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; living room with wall of stone; second-story office; built-in swing

About the area: In the 92314 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $294,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Cabin at 28387 Larchmont Lane in Lake Arrowhead
This home for sale at 28387 Larchmont Lane in Lake Arrowhead comes with two adjacent lots.
(Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Shrouded in cedars and pines, this remodeled home with a free-standing fireplace comes with two adjacent lots for extra privacy.

Address: 28387 Larchmont Lane, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $309,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (10,175-square-foot lot)

Features: Front porch; knotty pine doors; remodeled kitchen; new interior and exterior paint

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 67 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $391,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Cabin at 32340 Nordic Drive in Running Springs
This mountain A-frame at 32340 Nordic Drive in Running Springs is listed for $279,000.
(Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: Highlights inside this mountain A-frame include a free-standing fireplace, a lofted bedroom and a covered deck with a hot tub.

Address: 32340 Nordic Drive, Running Springs, 92382

Listed for: $279,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,300 square feet (9,630-square-foot lot)

Features: Front-facing deck; sky-lit loft; custom windows; scenic hillside lot

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $238,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

