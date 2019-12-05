Cabins: What $300,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County mountain communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $300,000 buys right now in the mountain communities of Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs in San Bernardino County.

BIG BEAR: Perched in Moonridge, this cozy cabin on a corner lot takes in views of Big Bear’s ski resort slopes.

Address: 1191 Alta Vista Ave., Big Bear, 92314

Listed for: $285,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,188 square feet (2,550-square-foot lot)

Features: Bright red exterior; living room with stone fireplace; billiards room; back patio

About the area: In the 92314 ZIP Code, based on 70 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $294,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This two-story home at 28474 Altamont Court in Lake Arrowhead has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,344 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Two scenic decks hang off the back of this tree-covered two-story home on a hill.

Address: 28474 Altamont Court, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $282,500 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,344 square feet (3,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; corner brick fireplace; sliding glass doors; master suite with private deck

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 67 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $391,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This home at 31502 Onacrest Drive in Running Springs is listed for $315,000. (Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: A voluminous great room anchors the floor plan of this charming 1980s home with a secret room on the second story.

Address: 31502 Onacrest Drive, Running Springs, 92382

Listed for: $315,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,982 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-covered living spaces; bay windows; second-story balcony; flat backyard with storage shed

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $238,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A flower-filled lawn surrounds this home for sale at 1304 Shay Road in Big Bear City. (Realtor.com)

BIG BEAR: A flower-filled lawn surrounds this 1950s A-frame with touches of wood and stone.

Address: 1304 Shay Road, Big Bear City, 92314

Listed for: $299,000 for one bedroom, two bathrooms in 1,446 square feet (6,334-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; living room with wall of stone; second-story office; built-in swing

This home for sale at 28387 Larchmont Lane in Lake Arrowhead comes with two adjacent lots. (Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Shrouded in cedars and pines, this remodeled home with a free-standing fireplace comes with two adjacent lots for extra privacy.

Address: 28387 Larchmont Lane, Lake Arrowhead, 92352

Listed for: $309,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,400 square feet (10,175-square-foot lot)

Features: Front porch; knotty pine doors; remodeled kitchen; new interior and exterior paint

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 67 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $391,000, up 4.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This mountain A-frame at 32340 Nordic Drive in Running Springs is listed for $279,000. (Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: Highlights inside this mountain A-frame include a free-standing fireplace, a lofted bedroom and a covered deck with a hot tub.

Address: 32340 Nordic Drive, Running Springs, 92382

Listed for: $279,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,300 square feet (9,630-square-foot lot)

Features: Front-facing deck; sky-lit loft; custom windows; scenic hillside lot

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $238,000, up 9.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.