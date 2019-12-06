Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis cooks up a $7-million sale in Pacific Palisades

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, star of Food Network’s “Giada at Home,” has sold her scenic Pacific Palisades home for the full asking price of $7 million.
Found in Via Bluffs, the contemporary home backs up to Potrero Canyon Park, taking in sweeping views of the ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. Inside, an indoor-outdoor interior fits five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms into 6,500 square feet.
Walls of glass brighten the vast open floor plan, which combines a lounge, dining area, living room and sleek kitchen with a 24-foot island. A dual-sided fireplace runs floor to ceiling.
Another vast open entertainer’s space combines a game room, media room, wet bar and glass-encased wine cellar. Windows take in underwater views of the pool.
A floating staircase ascends to the second story, where the master suite adds a marble bathroom, skylighted closet and a deck with a fireplace. The outdoor space overlooks a cozy backyard with a swimming pool, spa and lawn.
Smith Cho of Compass held the listing.
A native of Italy, De Laurentiis moved to L.A. as a child and graduated from UCLA. The 49-year-old has starred in multiple Food Network shows over the years including “Giada at Home,” “Behind the Bash” and “Everyday Italian,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.