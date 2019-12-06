L.A. Olympic Organizing Committee head asks $82.5 million for Beverly Hills mansion

Casey Wasserman, the entertainment executive who headed L.A.’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, is dialing it down in Beverly Hills. His ultra-modern mansion is back on the market for $82.5 million, or $42.5 million shy of his original asking price.

The staggering sum is a reflection of the property’s prime location. Set just above Sunset Boulevard, the property claims 3.25 acres with lush lawns and sweeping city views.

A contemporary cocktail of stone, glass and white oak, the three-story mansion was designed by Richard Meier and built in 2016. The Pritzker-winning architect also designed the Getty Center and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art.

Inside, automated steel doors line the main level, connecting the expansive great room to the private backyard. Other gallery-like living spaces include an open dining area and a sleek chef’s kitchen with a massive center island. Two staircases and an elevator navigate the floor plan.

Five of the home’s six bedrooms are found upstairs, including a wood-covered master suite with a spacious deck. Down below, there’s a gym and theater.

An 85-foot tile infinity pool anchors an entertainer’s deck out back. Lawns, dining areas and a pool house with sliding walls of glass complete the scene.

The park-like property was previously owned for decades by Wasserman’s grandfather, famed talent agent Lew Wasserman.



Casey Wasserman founded sports marketing and talent management company Wasserman, formerly Wasserman Media Co., in 1998. After spearheading L.A.’s bid for the 2028 Olympics, he currently serves as president of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee.

Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.