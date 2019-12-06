Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s Arizona mansion sells for record $19.25 million

Arizona has a new price champion. In Paradise Valley, the palatial estate of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has sold for a whopping $19.25 million, making it the priciest residential real estate transaction in state history.

The Spanish villa spans 28,000 square feet, taking in sweeping views of Camelback Mountain, as first reported by the Arizona Republic.

In addition to expansive tan-toned common spaces, it boasts a full-size Suns-themed indoor basketball court. A spacious gym sits adjacent, and a number of balconies overlook the space from above.

1 / 19 The swimming pool. (Walt Danley Realty) 2 / 19 The motor court. (Walt Danley Realty) 3 / 19 The entry. (Walt Danley Realty) 4 / 19 The family room. (Walt Danley Realty) 5 / 19 The living room. (Walt Danley Realty) 6 / 19 The dining room. (Walt Danley Realty) 7 / 19 The kitchen. (Walt Danley Realty) 8 / 19 The office. (Walt Danley Realty) 9 / 19 The lounge. (Walt Danley Realty) 10 / 19 The court. (Walt Danley Realty) 11 / 19 The balcony overlooking the court. (Walt Danley Realty) 12 / 19 The gym. (Walt Danley Realty) 13 / 19 The master bedroom. (Walt Danley Realty) 14 / 19 The movie theater. (Walt Danley Realty) 15 / 19 The patio. (Walt Danley Realty) 16 / 19 The pool. (Walt Danley Realty) 17 / 19 The grotto. (Walt Danley Realty) 18 / 19 The exterior. (Walt Danley Realty) 19 / 19 The lawn. (Walt Danley Realty)

There’s lots of lumber in the living spaces, as hardwood floors sit under dramatic beamed ceilings. Highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room, family room with a fireplace, chandelier-topped dining area and massive center-island kitchen.

Coffered ceilings top the office and movie theater, which boasts dramatic dark tones and tiered seating. The master suite, one of five bedrooms in the main house, tacks on an exercise studio, sitting room, salon and private spa with an outdoor shower. A detached guesthouse adds two more bedrooms.

Outside, vast stretches of lawn lead from patio to patio throughout the five-acre grounds. There’s a spacious motor court, fire pit, courtyard with a fountain, swimming pool, spa and private grotto.

Chris Karas of Launch Real Estate held the listing. Walt Danley of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.



A native of Arizona, Sarver founded real estate company Southwest Value Partners in the ’90s and bought the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise for $401 million in 2004.