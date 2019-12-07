Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A modern aerie in Montecito

1/11
The contemporary-style home, designed by William Howard Wittausch, sits alongside a creek bed on a gated, 1.41-acre lot in Montecito.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
2/11
Custom glass entry doors lead into the living space.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
3/11
The open-concept living room is topped by soaring wood ceilings.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
4/11
Modern cabinetry and custom shelving extend into the kitchen and dining area.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
5/11
A master suite with an adjoining den is among the house’s four bedrooms.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
6/11
Soaring wood ceilings top a bathroom space in the house.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
7/11
Listed for $4.999 million, the house has three bedrooms in addition to a master suite with an adjoining den, as well as a guest studio for additional space.   (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
8/11
Windows take in ocean, island and mountain views.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
9/11
Professional landscaping surrounds the home on a 1.41-acre lot.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
10/11
An outdoor patio provides a perch for taking in the scenery.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
11/11
The contemporary-style estate was built in 2001.  (Eric Foote and David Palermo)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Dec. 7, 2019
5 AM
A meandering drive leads past a creek bed to the front entrance of this contemporary-style estate in the Montecito foothills. Beyond glass front doors are radiating wood-lined ceilings, stained-glass clerestories and walls of windows with ocean views. A second-story deck provides another perch for taking in the scenery.

Location: 1800 E. Mountain Drive, Santa Barbara, 93108

Asking price: $4.999 million

Year built: 2001

Living area: 3,205 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 1.41 acres

Features: Open-concept floor plan; vaulted wood-lined ceilings; stained-glass clerestory windows; living room with concrete fireplace; custom kitchen; massage/yoga room; view deck; professional landscaping; guest studio

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for residential sales in the last month was $3.2 million, a 53.9% increase year over year, according to Redfin.com

Agents: Jenny Easter and Nancy Kogevinas, (805) 969-5026, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
