Hot Property: Jimmy Rollins gives up a base to Bruno Mars’ producer

Former Major League Baseball star Jimmy Rollins has sold his home in Encino to Grammy-winning producer-songwriter Philip Lawrence for $10.55 million in a deal completed off market.

The gated neoclassical-vibe house, built in 2017, has 14,900 square feet of polished living space, a gym, a home theater and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Two curving staircases bookend the entry, which sits under a gigantic dome skylight.

The two-story floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, a wine cellar, eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Bi-folding doors in the open-plan kitchen and family room open to a patio for indoor-outdoor living. There’s also a sauna.

Outside, grounds of more than half an acre contain a sports court, a cabana/kitchen, lawn and landscaping. A detached guesthouse with a second kitchen sits across from the pool.

Rollins, who played for the Phillies, Dodgers and White Sox, bought the property roughly two years ago for $10.65 million, at the time a neighborhood record. Earlier this year, he bought another home in Encino for $8.7 million.

The 40-year-old Rollins won four Gold Glove Awards at shortstop and was the 2007 National League most valuable player. The three-time all-star spent the majority of his 17-season career with Philadelphia and won a World Series title with the team in 2007.

Lawrence, 40, has won eight Grammys including one for album of the year in 2016 for his work on Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” Adele, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa are among other artists Lawrence has worked with as a producer or songwriter.

Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty and Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents.

Good morning, Tiburon

The Bay Area estate of late actor and comedian Robin Williams has come up for sale at $7.25 million.

Located in Paradise Cay, an enclave that hugs the Tiburon peninsula, the single-story Mediterranean residence sits on a double lot abutting San Francisco Bay.

The roughly 6,500-square-foot house, built in 1987, has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a wood-paneled library/den and an office. Walls of windows in the living room and kitchen look out toward the bay.

1 / 15 The patio and pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 The family room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 The library/den. (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 The patio and fire pit. (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 The soaking tub. (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 The walk-in closet. (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 The office. (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 The pool and spa. (Realtor.com)

A swimming pool with a spa and stone patios fill out the grounds.

Williams, who graduated from Redwood High School in Marin County, bought the property through a trust in 2008 for $4.05 million. After his death in 2014 at age 63, the property was transferred to a trust tied to his widow, Susan Williams.

Among the world’s most successful entertainers of his time, the comic rose to fame in the late 1970s with his starring role on the sitcom “Mork & Mindy,” a spinoff of the popular “Happy Days.” As a film actor, Williams is remembered for prominent roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam” (1987) and “Dead Poets Society” (1989). He won an Oscar for his supporting role in “Good Will Hunting” (1997).

Compass’ Wright-Mulligan Team holds the listing.

New keep for ‘Purge’ actress

Actress Paola Núñez, known for her roles in Mexican telenovelas and TV series “The Purge,” must have liked what she saw in this Hollywood Hills home. She recently paid $1.349 million — or $100,000 over the asking price — for a scenic property in Laurel Canyon.

Designed for loft-style living, the split-level pad makes good use of its space. Rolling ladders ascend to a bookcase and lounge, and a lofted living room overlooks the skylighted floor plan below.

Lumber pops up plenty in the common spaces, where intersecting beams hang over hardwood floors. Wood covers the cabinetry and breakfast bar in the kitchen, which extends to a dining room under tall ceilings.

1 / 7 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 7 The lofted living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 7 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 7 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 7 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 7 The guest bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 7 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)

Within 1,500 square feet of space are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace accent the master suite, which opens outside to one of two spacious patios. A rooftop deck with sweeping canyon views completes the scene.

Marissa Faith of Deasy Penner Podley held the listing. Jason Paukovits of Dream Realty Asset Management represented the buyer.

Núñez, 41, had leading roles in “Las Juanas,” “Amor en custodia,” “Pasión morena” and “Reina de corazones” in the 2000s before more recent roles in the English-language shows “The Son” and “The Purge,” which is currently airing its second season on USA Network.

Estate to start a new chapter

The longtime Bel-Air home of late romance novelist Judith Krantz has come up for sale as a pocket listing for $10.5 million.

The Italianate-vibe house, dating to the 1930s, sits on a gated lot of more than half an acre that abuts the Bel-Air Country Club. Views from the site, which is surrounded by hedges and mature trees, take in the greens and fairways as well as the surrounding canyons.

The 6,657-square-foot residence features grand common areas including a living room with a fireplace and a garden-view breakfast room. A two-story library with walls of built-ins sits off the rotunda entry. There’s also an elevator.

1 / 23 The back lawn. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 2 / 23 The driveway and motor court. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 3 / 23 The front entrance. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 4 / 23 The rotunda entry. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 5 / 23 The two-story library. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 6 / 23 A hallway. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 7 / 23 The living room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 8 / 23 The formal living room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 9 / 23 The breakfast room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 10 / 23 A sitting area. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 11 / 23 The upstairs landing. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 12 / 23 The master bedroom. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 13 / 23 The master suite opens to a terrace. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 14 / 23 The terrace has a view of the gardens, golf course and canyons. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 15 / 23 The backyard. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 16 / 23 Box hedges frame gardens and walkways. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 17 / 23 The guesthouse. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 18 / 23 The guesthouse has a living room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 19 / 23 The estate also has a swimming pool. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 20 / 23 A back gate leads to the Bel-Air Country Club driving range. Free access to the range is included in the sale. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 21 / 23 An aerial view of the home. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 22 / 23 An aerial view of the home. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) 23 / 23 The back of the estate. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)

Set beneath vaulted ceilings, the master suite has dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, a fireplace and a terrace. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.

Outside, box hedges frame stone pathways and formal gardens. The grounds also have a swimming pool, a detached guesthouse, lawn and landscaping. At the far end of the property, a private gate provides direct access to the Bel-Air Country Club’s driving range.

Krantz, who died in June at age 91, had owned the property since 1986.

The author was born in New York City and worked in Paris and New York as a fashion publicist before beginning her career as a magazine journalist for Good Housekeeping. Her first two novels were the New York Times bestsellers “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy,” the latter of which set the record at the time for the highest price ever paid for a novel. Many of her books have been adapted as TV miniseries including “Secrets” and “Torch Song.”

Stefan Pommepuy, Jonathan Ruiz and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency hold the listing.

Quick sale for comedy legend’s haunt

A coastal New York cottage once owned by comedy icon Mel Brooks and his late wife, actress Anne Bancroft, has sold roughly two months after hitting the market.

Set on a waterfront lot in Southampton Village, one of the largest summer colonies in the Hamptons, the 1960s house came up for sale in September and sold for the full asking price of $4.995 million.

Past a wood-shingled exterior, the two-story opens to renovated living spaces overlooking Shinnecock Bay. The floor plan fits four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms into 2,400 square feet. Walls of glass line the living and dining rooms, and the kitchen adds stainless-steel appliances and splashes of marble.

1 / 16 The front entry and lawn. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 2 / 16 The living room. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 3 / 16 The kitchen. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 4 / 16 The dining room. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 5 / 16 The backyard. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 6 / 16 The bathroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 7 / 16 The master bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 8 / 16 A bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 9 / 16 A bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 10 / 16 A bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 11 / 16 A bathroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 12 / 16 The deck. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 13 / 16 The view. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 14 / 16 The view. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 15 / 16 The deck. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 16 / 16 The Southampton Village, N.Y., location. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

Upstairs, a brick fireplace anchors the master suite. The bedroom overlooks the bay, as does the spa tub in the bathroom.

A grassy landscaped yard sits off the front, while rear decking spans the length of the home. The grounds encompass about 1.33 acres.

Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Mary Quatroche of Morley Agency represented the buyer.

Mel Brooks, 93, starred in “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Spaceballs” and “The Producers,” for which he won an Oscar. A musical adaptation of the film ran on Broadway from 2001 to 2007. He’s one of 15 people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, a feat otherwise known as an EGOT.

Bancroft, who died in 2005 at age 73, is remembered for her roles in “The Graduate,” “The Miracle Worker” and “Agnes of God,” among others. She won an Oscar for her lead role in 1962’s “The Miracle Worker.”