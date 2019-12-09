Newlywed actress Bridgit Mendler sells her single days house in Silver Lake

Disney Channel actress and newlywed Bridgit Mendler has sold her home in Silver Lake for $1.986 million.

Built in 1935 and imbued with traditional charm, the Cape Cod-inspired house has more than 2,400 square feet of white-walled living space. Vaulted, beamed ceilings and ample windows bring a light and airy vibe to the interiors.

1 / 26 The traditional-style house is fenced and gated. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 2 / 26 A covered front porch sits off the front. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 3 / 26 A brick fireplace anchors the living room. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 4 / 26 The bathrooms have been updated. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 5 / 26 French doors in the living room open to the backyard. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 6 / 26 The stairs. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 7 / 26 The dining room opens to the kitchen. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 8 / 26 The dining room has French doors and built-ins. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 9 / 26 The kitchen, which has a center island, sits beneath vaulted ceilings. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 10 / 26 A window alcove is among new features in the kitchen. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 11 / 26 A farmhouse-style sink and subway tile backsplash are among other updates. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 12 / 26 French doors in the kitchen open to a small patio. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 13 / 26 The patio. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 14 / 26 The master suite is on the second level. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 15 / 26 The stairs. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 16 / 26 The master bedroom has a small sitting area. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 17 / 26 Also in the master bedroom is a decorative fireplace. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 18 / 26 There are reservoir views from the master bedroom. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 19 / 26 A skylight tops the shower/soaking tub in the master bathroom. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 20 / 26 Another bedroom has a small bonus area. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 21 / 26 The bonus area. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 22 / 26 A bedroom. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 23 / 26 A bathroom. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 24 / 26 The vegetable garden sits above the patios. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 25 / 26 The backyard has a pergola. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography) 26 / 26 A view of the reservoir. (Jo David | Charmaine David Photography)

Steps lead up to a brick porch at the front of the house, while double doors open to a patio at the back. A living room with a fireplace, a dining room with corner built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among living spaces. The vibrant blue tile floor in the updated kitchen is also used on the stair risers leading to the upper floor.

A pergola-topped sitting area and raised vegetable beds make up the backyard. Views from the hillside perch take in the reservoir and the cityscape.

Mendler, 26, has appeared on the Disney Channel shows “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Good Luck Charlie.” She stars on the new sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever” along with Dennis Quaid.

The property previously changed hands six years ago for $1.075 million, public records show.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates represented the buyer.

