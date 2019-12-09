Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Reality TV star Faye Resnick lists her Hollywood Hills West home for sale

The Hollywood Hills West home has nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.
(Redfin.com)
By Lauren Beale
Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Faye Resnick of the reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has listed her Hollywood Hills West home for sale at $2.495 million.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1966, features arched doorways, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a new kitchen with custom cabinets. The bold black-and-white interiors are likely the work of Resnick, who is also an interior designer.

The nearly 4,000 square feet of living space contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The wood-beam ceilings continue in the spacious master bedroom, which has a corner fireplace.

Walls of French doors open to a tiled courtyard with a foliage-framed pool. There is a four-car garage.

Views take in the cityscape and canyon.

Resnick, 62, has also appeared in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She is the author of “Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted” and “Shattered: In the Eye of the Storm.”

The property previously changed hands two years ago for $1.275 million.

Farrah Brittany, Mauricio Umansky and Eduardo Umansky of the Agency are the listing agents.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
