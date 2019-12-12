Actors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater offer up chic Los Feliz digs

“American Horror Story” actress Lily Rabe and “Legion” actor Hamish Linklater have put their charming Los Feliz home of three years up for sale at $2.398 million.

There’s a lot going on in the U-shaped abode, which fits four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms into 3,400 square feet. Clerestories ring the common spaces, and angled skylights add more light to the single-story floor plan.

A polished concrete fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the indoor-outdoor living room, and the spacious kitchen tacks on teal cabinetry topped by marble counter tops. Another highlight comes in the covered patio, where string lights and wood beams hang over a turf-lined lounge and dining area.

Two master suites occupy their own wing, and one opens directly to the entertainer’s backyard. There’s a swimming pool on one side and a tiered yard on the other. In the front, a covered porch enjoys treetop views.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Rabe, 37, has regularly starred in seasons of FX’s anthology series “American Horror Stories” for the last eight years, and her other credits include “The Good Wife” and “The Whispers.” In 2011, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in “The Merchant of Venice.”

Linklater, 43, starred in the shows “The Crazy Ones,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “The Newsroom” before appearing in the films “The Big Short” and “Unicorn Store.”



The pair paid $1.895 million for the property in 2016, according to the Multiple Listing Service.