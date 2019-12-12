Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Actors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater offer up chic Los Feliz digs

Image_08.jpg
The U-shaped abode opens to a swimming pool and a covered patio with beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace.
(Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 12, 2019
9:05 AM
Share

“American Horror Story” actress Lily Rabe and “Legion” actor Hamish Linklater have put their charming Los Feliz home of three years up for sale at $2.398 million.

There’s a lot going on in the U-shaped abode, which fits four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms into 3,400 square feet. Clerestories ring the common spaces, and angled skylights add more light to the single-story floor plan.

A polished concrete fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the indoor-outdoor living room, and the spacious kitchen tacks on teal cabinetry topped by marble counter tops. Another highlight comes in the covered patio, where string lights and wood beams hang over a turf-lined lounge and dining area.

1/10
The pool.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
2/10
The living room.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
3/10
The open floor plan.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
4/10
The dining area.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
5/10
The kitchen.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
6/10
The patio.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
7/10
The master bedroom.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
8/10
The backyard.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
9/10
The front porch.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)
10/10
The exterior.  (Jo David of Charmaine David Photography)

Advertisement

Two master suites occupy their own wing, and one opens directly to the entertainer’s backyard. There’s a swimming pool on one side and a tiered yard on the other. In the front, a covered porch enjoys treetop views.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Rabe, 37, has regularly starred in seasons of FX’s anthology series “American Horror Stories” for the last eight years, and her other credits include “The Good Wife” and “The Whispers.” In 2011, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in “The Merchant of Venice.”

Linklater, 43, starred in the shows “The Crazy Ones,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “The Newsroom” before appearing in the films “The Big Short” and “Unicorn Store.”

Advertisement

The pair paid $1.895 million for the property in 2016, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement